Gladys Marie Regenos Thomas, 83, of Rosebud, Arkansas, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 10, 2020.
Gladys, the daughter of the late Elmer J. Regenos and Della Regenos was born January 29, 1937 in Niles, MI. Her beloved husband, Clarence E. Thomas, and sisters, Florence and Teresa preceded her in death. She was a loving, kind, strong, determined, giving, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed reading, treasure hunting in antique shops and sewing dresses for her vast antique doll collection.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Ivy Brouhard (James), Barbara Evans (Clarence), Becky Litton (John) and Ronni Pratt (Larry); grandchildren, Charles Rodgers, Jamie Sherwood (Shane), Amanda Rodgers, Brandi DeSandre, (Michael), Tina Olson (Nathan), Cynthia Dagnall (Mike), Vanessa Litton, Celina Pratt, and Rachel Harper (Arthur); great grandchildren, Eric Rodgers, Matthew and Joshua Sherwood, Aiden and Mason DeSandre, Mackenzie and Bailey Olson, Kylie and Bryson Dagnall, Connor Robertson, Easton Hall, and Ava Pratt.; sister, Eleanor Covington; also survived by nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Friday, November 13, 2020. The viewing is from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Olmstead Funeral Home in Heber Springs, Arkansas. Masks are requested. The graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m. at Henderson Cemetery, in Pangburn, Arkansas. Condolences and flowers can be sent to Olmstead Funeral Home, 601 West Main Street, Heber Springs, Arkansas, 72543. www.olmstead.cc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.