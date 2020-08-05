Gordon Fred Taylor, 76, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born August 20, 1943 in Iowa City, Iowa. Five weeks later he was adopted by his loving parents, Fred and Maxine Taylor. He grew up in Atlantic, Iowa where he excelled in sports and graduated from Atlantic High School in 1961. He attended Iowa State University for two years, was an active member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and then moved to California where he graduated with honors from California State University in 1966.
After graduation he joined the United States Marine Corps, attended Officer Candidate School, was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant, and went on to receive his Naval Flight Officer Wings in 1968. Gordon served a combat tour in Vietnam where he flew 324 combat missions, was awarded 23 air medals, the Navy commendation medal with combat “v” and numerous campaign medals. He was a graduate of the Navy Fighter Weapons School (Top Gun) in 1977.
After serving his country in the United States Marine Corps, he returned to civilian life and started his business career which included being a small business owner, Vice President and Regional General Manager for a national lodging chain, and thirty years as a Chartered Financial Consultant. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Gordon is survived by his loving wife, Gloria, of Heber Springs, Arkansas; his step-son, Damon Kellar and his wife, Andrea, of Zionsville, Indiana; his step-daughter, Stacy Wihebrink and her husband, Ben, of Cabot, Arkansas and his beloved grandchildren, Katelin, Abby, Eli, Anna and Corban Keller and Keaton, Kameron and Kole Wihebrink.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not have any services at this time. Arrangements by Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home, 501-843-5816. Please sign our online guestbook for the Taylor family at www.moorescabotfuneral home.com.
