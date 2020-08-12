Helen Christianson flew to heaven on August 4, 2020. Her husband Chris Christianson, was patiently waiting in line behind all of her beloved pets to greet her.
She was the daughter of Jim and Mildred Key Forbus born on January 11, 1936 in Hugo Oklahoma.
She was a fabulous designer self employed and member of First United Methodist Church of Heber Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Mildred Forbus, husband Charles “Chris” Christianson, brothers Delbert Forbus, Raymond Forbus, Roland Forbus, Sherman Forbus and Mart Forbus, sisters Lois Newman and Altha Alexander. Survivors are her daughter Andrea Christianson and partner Paul Johnson, son Dennis Christianson and wife Joanie, grandchildren Charley Christianson and wife Kristen, Jill Parchman and Jamie Parchman, great grandchildren Cooper and Liam Christianson and Drake and Knox Parchman, brother Gene Forbus, sisters Rachel Gentry and Julie Mawos and fur babies Junior (dog) Fireball (dog) and Callie (ever faithful cat), besides other relatives and many friends.
A visitation was held on Friday, August 7, 2020 beginning at 1:00 PM in the First United Methodist Church in Heber Springs and funeral services were at 2:00 PM in the church by Rev. Tommy Toombs. Burial will be in Cleburne County Memorial Gardens with pallbearers Charley Christianson, Trey Miles, Taylor Tubbs, Jacob Wilson, Tony Bowen and Harley Pipkin.
