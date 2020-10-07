Helen Louise Wood of Russelville, Arkansas passed away on September 26, 2020 at the age of 95 years.
Born in Loraine, Texas on July 31, 1925, she was the daughter of Clarence E. and Nannie Sue Johnson James. She was a long time resident of Russelville and a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Wood was preceded in death by her parents, her husband J. D. Wood and a daughter Brenda Underwood, two sisters Pauline Towell and Doris Carr, and a brother Wallace Jones. She is survived by one son Michel Wood and his wife Carol of Russelville, three grandchildren Jay Weatherford and wife Laura of Gulf Shores, Alabama, Leah Waterman and husband Louis of Louisville, Kentucky and Melissa Wood of Florida, five great grandchildren, Jake Waterford, Shannon Brown, J. D, Brown, Logan Mitchell and Matthew Mitchell, two great great grandchildren Ava Brown and Memphis Brown and son in law Cliff Underwood.
Funeral services will be held graveside at Heber Springs Cemetery on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM by brother Eddie Rogers. Pallbearers will be Mike Wood, Jay Weatherford, Jake Weatherford, Johnny Carr, Casey Carr, Terry Majors, Justin Majors, Terry Towell and Louis Waterman. Arrangements by Family Funeral Service. www.dwightfamilyfuneral.com
