Helen Suzette Stovall Cameron, age 48, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, passed away July 4, 2020. Born on January 7, 1972 in Heber Springs, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Sharon Tipton Stovall and Freddie Stovall.
Suzette was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of the Palestine Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her father, her husband Jimmy Cameron, her children Matthew Cameron, Courtney Stovall, Alicia Cameron, Chase Stormont, Tanner Egan and Heather Cameron and her 4 grandchildren. Mrs. Cameron is also survived by her other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 in the Palestine Baptist Church with Pastor Pat Walston officiating.
