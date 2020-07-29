Henderson Cummings of Lumbee Indian Heritage was the son of Foy Cummings and Hildith (Bloss) Chavis Cummings born in Laurinburg, North Carolina on May 1, 1952 and passed away in Kansas City, Missouri on July 23, 2020 at the age of 68 years.
He was a member of Wyandotte Tabernacle Church of Kansas City, Kansas. He was a trim designer and had a love for designing, remodeling and making wood moldings for kitchens, fireplaces and stair cases. He was a talented musician, enjoyed singing and playing the piano, guitar, banjo and harmonica. He loved church and ministering to nursing homes and helping others less fortunate.
He was preceded in death by his parents Foy and Hildith Cummings, brother Donald Cummings, sister Carolyn Daniel, brothers Jerry Cummings, Timothy Cummings, and Ronald Cummings. Survivors are his wife of 47 years Nancy Cummings, daughter Denisa Verser and husband Rocky, brother Carlton Cummings, sister Amelia Taft and Louise Maynor, brother Michael Cummings, sister Sally Locklear, brother Robert Cummings, sister Eunice Chavis, brothers Raymond Cummings, Randall Cummings, sisters Barbara Cummings and Brenda Cummings and two grandchildren Dakota Verser and Brock Verser, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 Am in Hilltop Holiness Church by Rev. Davin Burnett, Rev. Devin Birdsong and Rev. Mark Sanders. Pallbearers will be John Henegar, Kevin Carlton, Bruce Smith, Rev. Simon Miller, Wayne Roberts and Rodney Tallant. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rocky Verser, Dakota Verser, Brock Verser, Ray Vaughn, Ted Miller, Ron Calaway and DeVan Sharbrough. Burial will be in Verser Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hilltop Holiness Church, 2145 Prim Road, Prim, AR 72130 or Wyandotte Tabernacle, 5301 Metropolitan Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66106.
