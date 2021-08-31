Jaddix Curtis Houston, age 2, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at his home in Rose Bud, Arkansas. Jaddix was born April 19, 2019 to Christopher and Dusti Houston.
Jaddix was full of so much joy. He was so happy and definitely all boy; he was fearless. He loved tools, playing with wheels, watching his cartoons and helping his daddy work. He was crazy about his brother and sister. He enjoyed pestering his dogs, Coal and Sophie. He was loved by so many and brought so much joy and happiness to everyone who crossed his path. He will be missed beyond measure.
He was preceded in death by his great grandfather John Klein; grandmothers, Joyce Thayer and Erma Houston; and uncles Jimmy Schular and Dennis Floyd.
Survivors include his parents, Christopher and Dusti Houston of Rose Bud, Arkansas; brother Gavin Mize; sister, Adria Houston; his grandparents, Jon and Carolyn Klein of Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas, and Tim and Gina Houston of Heber Springs, Arkansas; Great grandparents, Jim Houston of Heber Springs, Arkansas and Barbara Klein of St. Louis, Missouri; Uncle, Shawn Houston and Elizabeth of Heber Springs, Arkansas; aunts, Crystal (Hugo) Garcia of Heber Springs, Arkansas, April (Steve) Pruitt of Cabot, Arkansas, Amber Fason (Joe Weldon) of Heber Springs, Arkansas, LaCrissa Houston (Brandon Owens) of Heber Springs, Arkansas; numerous cousins, Bonus aunts and uncles and other countless extended family members.
The family would like to express their love and appreciation to the community of Rose Bud for their amazing outpouring of support during this very difficult time.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Rose Bud, Arkansas, with brother Mitch Vickers officiating. Interment will be in Rose Bud Cemetery. Arrangements are by Heber Springs Funeral Home. www.heberspringsfuneral home.com
