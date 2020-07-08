In memory of James Edward Nicks, known to most as “Ed” or “The Stumpman.”
Ed was born on August 26, 1953 in Forrest City, Arkansas. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, to name a few. He was a retired officer with the Forrest City Police Department, and when he wasn’t working, you would likely find him hunting, fishing, or spending time with his family. He loved making others laugh and always had a joke to tell.
He is preceded in death by his parents James Richard Nicks and Frankie Bryant Nicks.
He is survived by his wife Rhonda of Heber Springs, daughter Tonya Nicks Turic of Fayetteville, son Bryan Nicks of Heber Springs, and granddaughter Marlee Nicks of Heber Springs.
A visitation will be held from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Olmstead Funeral Home with funeral services following on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 at Cleburne County Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tony Criswell officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Heber Springs Humane Society.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
