James Harrell Lafferty, age 79 of Heber Springs, Arkansas, passed away on August 31, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Born on February 13, 1941 in Puddin’ Ridge, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Ray and Nadine Verser Lafferty.
James was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, a Mason, and a member of the Wilburn Community Church. He was a classic car enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Ramona Cole, sisters Lilla Mae Burns and Gale Crews, and a grandson Anthony Sliffe.
He is survived by his wife Karen Lafferty, children Rebecca Tisdell, Reeca Dildy, Kimberly Lafferty and James “Jim” Lafferty, his brother Dale Lafferty, 16 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. Mr. Lafferty is also survived by his many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Olmstead Funeral Home with Services beginning at 1:00pm with Bro. Bobby Woodall officiating. Interment with military honors and Masonic Rites will follow in Magness Cemetery. Pallbearers are Jim Lafferty, Raistlin Miller, Mason Lafferty, Josh Ball, Michael Sliffe, Aaron Dildy and Michael Hare. Honorary Pallbearers are Robert Dildy, Christian Adams, Christopher Adams and Sammy Colburn.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
