James Victor Sandefur, age 54, of Concord, Arkansas passed away August 14, 2020 at his home. Born on December 8, 1965 in Aurora, Illinois, he was the son of the late James odis and Nancy Lee Smith Sandefur.
Victor was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Katherine Sandefur, Nancy Jane Sandefur Tubbs, Maude Marie Cooper, and his brother Onie Leroy Cooper, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter Crissy Barnat and her husband Robert, his brother James David Sandefur, his sisters Glenda Sandefur Middleton and her husband Andy, Karen Lynn Sandefur Lovell, Theresa Sandefur Taylor and her husband Marty, Vicky Louise Cooper Dieter and her husband Dan, Mary Elizabeth Cooper Marquez and her husband Rodrigo, Barbara Ellen Cooper Martinez and her husband Layo, his step-sister Susan Anderson and her husband Rick, his grandchildren Faithlin Barnat and Christopher Barnat and his girlfriend Patricia Dehne. Mr. Sandefur is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Concord Cemetery with Bro. Paul Johnson officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joey Ford, Rob Tubbs, Rick Anderson and Andy Middleton.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.