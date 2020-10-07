James William Rorie, age 94, was born near Quitman, Arkansas on December 16, 1925 and passed away at home in Heber Springs, Arkansas surrounded by loved ones on October 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Garland and Millie Jackson Rorie.
James was a great son, husband, father and grandfather. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Navy. He was owner of Rorie’s Exxon and Towing for over 50 years. He was a kind and gentle man who loved his family, old cars, and music. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Heber Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 54 years, Lillie Mae Bittle Rorie, his brother Sherrill Rorie and his sister Zelda Burlison.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Shelton Bailey, his son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Brenda Rorie, his grandchildren, Keely and Scott McLaughlin and Keane Kaffenberger, his great-grandchildren Emma Kaffenberger, Lillie Grace and Henry McLaughlin, his sister and brother-in-law, Zelma and Lindall Garrison, sister-in-law Betty Chesbro, and many other relatives and his many friends.
Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on October 4, 2020 at Olmstead Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m. with Brother J.R. DeBusk officiating.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
