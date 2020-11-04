Jane Waller Young, former advertising manager for the Helena-West Helena (AR) Daily World, died Wednesday. She was 97. After retirement she was a resident of Tannenbaum Resort near Drasco, AR for the last 30 years before recently moving to Murfreesboro TN to live with her daughter Mary Jane Young.
Born in Clarksdale, MS and a student at the University of Mississippi, Mrs. Young was the widow of Porter Young of Helena who was publisher of the family-owned paper until it was sold.
Her career in the newspaper business spanned more than 30 years and she was a well-known member of the Arkansas Press Association.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jane Young of Murfreesboro, TN, and her son, Porter Young Jr., of Mountain View, AR., her daughter-in-law Mary Joyce Young, two grandchildren, Tom Young of West Memphis and Jennifer Young of Prairie Village Kansas, and two great grandchildren, Riley and Jordan Young of West Memphis.
Her life will be celebrated in a private memorial. Friends wishing to send flowers are urged instead to make a donation to the American Diabetes Association.
