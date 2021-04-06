Janet Leigh Mathews the daughter of Charles Hocking and LaWanda Easterwood Hocking was born in Piggott, Arkansas on August 11, 1953 and passed away in Little Rock, Arkansas on March 29, 2021 at the age of 67 years.
She was a member of Southside Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was a loving mother, granny, sister and a special friend,
She was preceded in death by her father William (Mack) Smith and her mother LaWanda Smith, husband Danny William Mathews and grandson Colton Blake Queen.
Survivors are her sons Dewayne Queen and wife Shelly of Hot Springs and Shawn Mathews and wife Arissa of Heber Springs, sisters Jackie Sullins of Ulm, Arkansas, Debbie Long of Heber Springs and Carolyn Scott of Collierville, Tennessee, brother Chuck Hocking and wife Bernice of Heber Springs, six grandchildren Brooklynn, Destani, Jaggar, Rylan, Shyla and Luna and a great grandson Kingston.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 in Southside Baptist Church at 12:00 PM and funeral services will be at the church at 1:00 PM by Rev. Elwin Ollar with burial in Henderson Cemetery, Pangburn, Arkansas. Pallbearers will be Shawn Mathews, Dewayne Queen, Scott Green, Todd Green, Chuck Hocking, JR and Michael Sullins.
Arrangements by Family Funeral Service. www.dwight familyfuneral.com
