Jean Ann Helmbeck, widow of the late Shelby Helmbeck, was born on March12, 1929 in Lima, Ohio to the late Samuel and Bernice Schoonover. After completing High School, she went to modeling school and modeled through out the state of Ohio.
In 1949, she enrolled in Ward-Belmont College for women in Nashville, Tennessee. In 1953, she came to North Little Rock and was a model for the Gus Blass Company in Little Rock.
Jean and Shelby married on April 24, 1954. Together, the raised 4 children, Scott (deceased), Greg (Karen, Dana (Doug) and Todd (Cindy). Jean was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in North Little Rock. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
She loved camping and especially enjoyed family events during the holidays. Jean had 3 siblings, Marilyn Westenhaver (deceased), Sammy Schoonover (deceased) and is survived by a brother John (Roz) Schoonover of Colorado Springs, Colorado, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers., the family asks that you make donations towards American Heart Association.
Graveside service will be at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills at 7724 Landers Road in North Little Rock on Sunday at 11 am. To view her full story, please visit www.Griffin leggettresthills.com
