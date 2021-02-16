Jeanie Linn Nestlehut, 48, of Quitman, AR, formerly of Dover, died Monday, February 8, 2021, in Heber Springs. The daughter of Roy and Linda Fae (Allen) Hampton, she was born May 1, 1972, in Georgia. She was a substitute teacher and a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Quitman.
Jeanie was one of the rare gems of people who loved to work and was dedicated to her job. Even during her final hours, she let her school know that she wouldn’t be able to make it in that day. Jeanie was an outdoors woman who enjoyed trout fishing and camping. She loved her family & friends, gathering with them all as often as she could, and where her delicious rum cake was always sought after. Jeanie loved to laugh and lit up the room with her giggle. Her greatest joy was to attend her son’s school events and rejoice in his achievements.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Walter & Ruby Hampton; maternal grandparents Burl & Edith Allen.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, Nathaniel Nestlehut of Quitman; her parents, Roy and Linda Hampton of London; two brothers, Steve (Kim) Hampton of London and Daniel (Jessica) Hampton of Parker, CO; a sister, Debbie (Fred) Terry of Lamar; a best friend, Sandy Barton of Hector; ten nephews & nieces and a host of other relatives.
A private family funeral service was held Friday, February 12, 2021, at Humphrey Funeral Chapel and live-streamed for the benefit of friends and colleagues. Rev. Jackie Pledger will officiate. A come-and-go viewing will be provided at the funeral home on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Burial will be Friday at 2:00 PM in Coleman Cemetery at Pelsor, AR by Humphrey Funeral Service.
Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church Mission Fund, 5899 Heber Springs Rd W, Quitman, AR 72131. Internet obituary and on-line guest book are available at www.humphreyfuneral.com.
