Jeannine Terrell Taylor passed away peacefully at her home on July 26, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1936 in Memphis, TN, and grew up in Jonesboro, AR. She graduated from Arkansas State in 1957 with a BSE in Elementary Education and attended Peabody College at Vanderbilt Univ. She married Billy Ray Taylor Dec. 22, 1957.
Jeannine spent 40 years in elementary education in Osceola, AR; Birmingham AL; Nashville, TN (Davidson County); Little Rock, AR; Webster Grove, MO; and finished her career teaching first grade for 25 years at Rowan Woods in St. Louis, MO. She retired in 1997 and made her home at Eden Isle, Heber Springs, AR, where she shared her love of education and reading by participating in PEO, Medley Club (Dictionary Project for 3rd Grade) and supporting the Cleburne County Library.
Jeannine loved to travel with her husband, Bill, and they visited all 50 states and many countries around the world. She enjoyed the beach and they spent many vacations in Gulf Shores, AL and Clearwater, FL. As much as she liked to travel, she also loved her home, and it was known by family and friends as a wonderful gathering place to share and create memories. She was very active in two neighborhood bridge clubs and enjoyed the camaraderie, mental stimulation and hosting the games in her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mafalda Terrell of Jonesboro, AR.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, her brother, David Terrell, his wife Kay and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Honorariums may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Heber Springs or the Cleburne County Library.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
