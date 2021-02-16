Jerry Thomas Clark was born on September 10,1971 on Rockford, Ill to Jerry Lynn Clark and Hazel Sue (Baser). He passed away on January 7, 2021 after a battle with cancer.
He joined the Marine Corps at the age of17 while still in High School. He was a 1989 graduate of Heber Springs High School and was currently a deputy for the Bent Co. Sheriff’s Department in Las Animas Colorado.
He is preceded in death by his father Jerry Lynn Clark.
He is survived by his wife Candace, his mother and step father Hazel and Rick Dunham. Daughters Rachel Henley, Brittany Clark, Samantha Clark, Elizabeth (Ryan) Hicks, and. Allison Clark. Son Cody (Amber) Clark; eight grandchildren. Brother Anthony Clark; Grandmother Carlene Clark and his best friend of nearly 30 years Dennis Schrock; many aunts uncles and cousins.
Funeral Services were conducted on January 13,2021 at the Las Animas High School football field in Las Animas Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.