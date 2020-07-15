Jimmie Lee Reames, age 75, of Rose Bud, Arkansas passed away June 26, 2020.
Survivors: her husband Jerrry Reames, two sons Jimmy Woodridge and Cody Reames, grandscildren Amanda Shaw, Payton Reames, Brandon Reames and Cambrilyn Reames, great grandsons Evan Shaw and Ethan Shaw, sisters Mary Mix and Betty Lacy.
