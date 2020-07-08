John David Carson the son of Howard Leon Perry and Linda Sue Bier Perry was born in Torrance, California on January 7, 1971 and passed away at Springhill Baptist Hospital in North Little Rock, Arkansas after a long illness resulting from an accident he had on July 7, 2017 at the age of 49 years. He worked as a manager in the meat department of Family Market in Greers Ferry, Arkansas. He was a Christian, loved fishing, camping and his job.
He was preceded in death by his father Howard Leon Perry, a sister Bonnie Savage and his grandmother Louise Knight. Survivors are his mother Linda Sue Bier, a cousin Lorie Vasquez, special friends: Kevin Cox, Marie Douglas, Joann and Ron Allsup and Rosie Goodish.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Please make donations to his mother Linda Bier, at 300 West Moore Street, Heber Springs, AR 72543 for memorial expenses. Arrangements Family Funeral Service. www.dwight famailyfuneral.com
