Jose De Jesus Garcia Zavala

Jose was born on Dec. 1, 1993, in Irapuato, Mexico to Laura Silsbe and his paternal father Socorro Garcia. He passed away on Aug.14, 2021.
As a young child, he was taken care of by his grandfather. In 1995, he and his family moved to the United States, and as an adolescent, he was raised by his mother, Laura, and his father, Danny Silsbe.
Throughout his youth and young adult years, he enjoyed playing the alto saxophone, reading, and drawing.
Jose graduated high school in Heber Springs, in 2012, and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves early June 2012 as a Combat Engineer at the age of eighteen. After serving 2 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, Jose joined the Active Duty ranks of the U.S. Army and attended training at Fort Sam Houston later being awarded the Military Occupational Specialty of a Combat Medic. As a combat medic he was able to touch many lives and help everyone, and he had a love for medicine. He accomplished many of his goals as a soldier to include achieving the rank of Sergeant.
Jose served on one combat deployment to Afghanistan from November 2016 until July 2017.
Throughout his military career, he received many awards and badges such as the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Expert Field Medical Badge, Parachute Badge, and Air Assault Badge.
Jose loved going to the movies, especially to watch the Marvel Universe. He always enjoyed watching the Office and House. Jose was very creative and inventive, and he loved hanging out with his wife, friends, and family. His contagious smile lit up the room everywhere he went and wanted to make everyone laugh.
Jose is survived by his wife, Lori Garcia; mother, Laura Silsbe; father, Danny Silsbe; sister, Esmeralda Rico Zavala; nephews, Oswaldo, Edwin, and Jacob; brother-in-law, Ludwin Gonzales; brother, Jorge Garcia; stepsister, Jacqueline Silsbe; stepbrother, Daniel Silsbe, and grandfather, J. Refugio Garcia. He is survived by family here and in Mexico that love him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 3pm at his parents’ home at 1875 Pisgah Rd., Cordova, TN, 38016.
