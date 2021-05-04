Kelly Brandon age 56 passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Heber Springs, Ark. Born in Mendota, Ill. on October 1, 1964 to Rosemary Elaine Hirst (Shugars) & Larry Preston Martin.
Kelly was an avid learner and student. A graduate of Dumas High School in Dumas Texas, Arkansas Tech University, as well as Remington College. She holds multiple degrees in Business, Accounting and was a Certified Pharmacy Technician.
Kelly is proceeded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 20 years Elmer “Buster” Brandon, her youngest brother Jeremy Hirst, and one of her father’s Larry Martin.
She is survived by her 2 sons & daughter in law, Matthew Martin of Quitman Ark., Joshua and Elizabeth Quinn of Beloit Wisc.
Her parents, mother Rose & dad Ken Hirst as well as mom Regina Martin and her siblings Angie Hirst-Evans, Victor Hirst, Jay Foxx & Stacy Martin, Casey Marin & Tracy Martin.
Kelly was also a very loving, nurturing, and devoted aunt to her 18 nieces and nephews surviving her.
Funeral services are set for immediate family. Graveside service on Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. at Cleburne County Memorial Garden in Heber Springs, Arkansas.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
