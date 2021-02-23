Heber Springs, AR (72543)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.