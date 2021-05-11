Loy E. Bittle was born June 8, 1935, to H. Gordon Bittle and Blanche D. Evans Bittle in Woodrow, AR. On Friday evening May 7, 2021, he saw Jesus, his Savior, when he finally made it home. Loy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. On July 2, 1960, he married Beverly Soultz. They raised a family and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage.
In June 1964, Loy was ordained as a deacon in Marion, Indiana where he served Marion General Baptist Church. After moving to Arkansas, he spent 53 years as a deacon at Sunny Slope General Baptist Church serving until his death.
He and Beverly were active members of Eastern Star for many years. Loy was also a life time member of the Holland Chapter of the Masonic Lodge. He attained the level of 32nd degree Mason. He also served our country in the Army National Guard.
Loy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, W.T. Bittle; brothers-in-law F.L. Decker and Wayne Harlan; and son-in-law Danny Stevenson. He is survived by his wife; one son, Chris (Mary) of Fort Worth, TX; daughters Kim (Chris) Gordon of Searcy, AR, Gina Davis and Kela Stevenson of Quitman, AR; Joann (Eric) Decker of Heber Springs, AR; and bonus daughter Nanechka (Merlin) Sawyer of Carrollton, TX; 14 grandchildren; 6 ½ great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Georgia Decker and Wanda Harlan of Heber Springs, AR, many nieces and nephews and countless friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to Arkansas Hospice
Arrangements by Heber Springs Funeral Home, 1199 Wilburn Road, Heber Springs, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.