Marcia M. (Poole) Johnston, age 88, of Rosebud, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born June 5, 1932, in Lapile, Arkansas, to the late S. P. (Pete) Poole and Ellen Head Poole. She was a member of the Heber Springs Nazarene Church.
Marcia and her late husband Albert Neal Johnston lived in El Dorado, Arkansas over 40 years before making their home in Heber Springs. She retired from the Union County Courthouse after 27 years. She loved to cook and to travel, but most of all loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband to whom she was married 66 years before his death in 2016; her parents; and a brother, Alvis Poole.
Survivors include two daughters, Jeannie Kay Ellen (Lee) of Rosebud, Arkansas, and Marsha Lynn Bloxom (James) of Heber Springs, Arkansas; one brother, Richard “Buster” Poole (Shirley) of Rosebud, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Jason Ellen (Rona), Zachary Carnes, Jesse Ellen (Tonia), Danny Bloxom, Cory Bloxom (Amanda), and Neal Bloxom; 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends who were all very dear to her.
No services are planned at this time. Cremation arrangements by Heber Springs Funeral Home. Online obituary: www.heberspringsfuneral home.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.