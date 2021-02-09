Margaret Ann Scott

Margaret Ann Provost Scott, age 81 passed away January 30, 2021 in Heber Springs, Arkansas. She was born July 27, 1939, in Marked Tree, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Hugh Ira Provost and Maggie Mae Collins Provost.
Margaret was married to Bobby Joe Scott on September 2, 1955. They were married 65 years. Margaret had a love for antiques leading to she and her husband opening “Somewhere in Time” in Heber Springs in 1995. Margaret loved her family. She was a very devout Christian lady who was loved by her nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Margaret is survived by her Husband, Bobby; four children; Carey Barker, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, Joey Scott (Robin) of Cabot, Arkansas, Carla Cobb (Kevin), and Mark Scott of Heber Springs, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Felicia Davis of Benton, Arkansas, Amanda Brooks (Jason) of Greenbrier, Arkansas, Kendall Scott and Jessie Scott of Cabot, Arkansas; three great grandchildren, Logan, Lyndsey and Lilly and many friends.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Pine Street Church of Christ in Heber Springs with Brother Bill Pratt officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will be in Cleburne County Memorial Gardens in Heber Springs. Heber Springs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Southern Christian Home, 100 W Harding St. Morrilton, Arkansas in Margaret’s memory.
