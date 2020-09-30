Marie Floyd Moorehead, age 87, of Wilburn, Arkansas, passed away September 23, 2020. Born on January 25, 1933 in Hiram, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Connie Payton Floyd.
Marie was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years Carlos Moorehead, and her children Darlene Babb of Pleasant Plains, Arkansas, Delmar Moorehead and his wife Donna, Delinn Moorehead and Donald Moorehead, all of Wilburn, Arkansas. Mrs. Moorehead is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as other relatives and many friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00am on Sautrday, September 26, 2020 in the Vincent-Barnett Cemetery with Bro. Samuel Wildmon officiating. Pallbearers will be Clay Marsh, Clint Marsh, Mason Babb, Brian Moorehead, Delmar Moorehead and Donald Moorehead.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
