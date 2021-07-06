Marie Jones, age 85, of Heber Springs passed away on June 30, 2021 after a long illness. She was born in Memphis, Tenn., on September 22, 1935, the daughter of the late Marion “Buster” Saint and Velda Kirkpatrick.
Marie was a beloved granny to three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. She was an avid reader, a great cook, and she loved hummingbirds.
Marie was proceeded in death by her parents, Buster and Velda Saint. She leaves behind her husband, Edward Jones, of 68 years; two sons, Robert Alen Jones and Steven Jones; and one brother, Charles Saint and his wife Gaye, and many extended family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
No service is planned at this time. Cremation arrangements by Heber Springs Funeral Home.
