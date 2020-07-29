Mark David Bogard passed into Heaven on July 20, 2020, after a brave battle with a long illness. He was born in Stockton, California on August 23, 1957 to Genice and Bobby Bogard.He was preceded in death by his father, a sister Karen Burkhart and a brother Gregory Bogard.He is survived by his mother and a brother James Bogard. Mark was intelligent, educated and a friend to all, especially his Kappa Sigma brothers from his college days. He is a member of the Holiday Hills United Methodist Church at Greers Ferry, Arkansas. He will be buried in a graveside service at Magness Cemetery at 10:00am on Saturday, July 25, 2020.www. olmstead.cc

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.