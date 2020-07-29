Martha Louise Wallace, age 96, of Heber Springs, Arkansas passed away July 20, 2020. She was born December 3, 1923 to Bolivar B. Dodd and Delpha Wingo Dodd.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 49 years Lloyd Ray Wallace, her sons Jerry C. Davis and Leonard Ted Davis, grandson Travis Davis, brother J.B. Dodd and her sisters Cora Lee Fraser and Ruby Nell Seymore.
She is survived by her daughters Ollie Combs of Heber Springs, Arkansas and Diane Strayhorn of Fayetteville, Arkansas, her step-daughter Sandra Antonik of Heber Springs, Arkansas, her grandchildren Michael, Angela, Marie, Jerry Lee, J.C., Kevin, LT, Tim, Miranda and Melinda, 13 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Wallace is also survived by her other relatives and many friends.
Louise loved socializing with co-workers and made many lifelong friends. She enjoyed cooking, especially for family, canning and a good productive shopping trip. She was an excellent seamstress and designed and cut many of her own patterns, sewing clothes for her whole family.
Visitation will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Olmstead Funeral Home with funeral services following at 2:00pm. Interment will follow in Cleburne County Memorial Gardens. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.