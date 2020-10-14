Mary Lee May, 86, went to be with her Lord on September 23, 2020.
Born August 4, 1934 to Ella Lynch Green and Loid D. Green in Heber Springs, Arkansas. Mary married the late J.C. May in 1950.
She is survived by her three children Larry May (Belinda) Deborah May, Brooks May (Judy, and four grandchildren Levi Lovin, Amanda O’Mara, Matthew May, Kayla May, three great-grandchildren Landon Lovin, Kennedy Lovin, Marshall May and beloved nieces and nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Betty Pratt, brother Buddy Green and grandson Micha May. Mary was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Memorial service to be held at a later date. www. olmstead.cc
