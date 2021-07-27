Mary Lynn “Judy Swaffar” Eaves, age 87, of Quitman, passed away July 23, 2021. Born on September 17, 1933 in Cooter, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Gladys Halford Oakley and William Floyd Oakley.
Mary was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husbands Hubert Swaffar, and Billy Eaves.
She is survived by her daughter Sheri Rodgers and her husband Dewie of Quitman, Arkansas, her grandchildren Aaron Baldridge and his wife Callie of Quitman, Arkansas, and Kristie Williams of Hollister, Missouri, and her great-grandchild Kortland Baldridge of Quitman, Arkansas. Mrs. Eaves is also survived by her other relatives and many friends.
Visitation was held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Olmstead Funeral Home with a private graveside service held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Cleburne County Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
