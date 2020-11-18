Michael Charles Engler of Hot Springs Village, AR passed away on Friday, November 6. He spent his final days surrounded by loved ones. He was born December 27, 1955 to AC and Emma Jean Engler of Heber Springs. Mike graduated high school in Heber Springs and returned 20 years later to raise his family there. He worked in the semiconductor industry for 17 years and retired from AT&T.
Mike was known for his dry quick wit and his great love for family and friends. He could often be found on his front porch swing contemplating life and taking in nature. Mike enjoyed playing golf with family and friends and attending his children’s events. He was steady and supportive during difficult times and his family will greatly miss his presence and guidance.
Mike is survived by his wife Lucy, sons Chad [Lenee] of Benton and Jordan of Alexander, granddaughter Autumn, brother Mark [Rhonda] of Heber Springs and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter Lindsey, parents AC and Emma Jean Engler and sister Beth Engler. Mike is a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Catholic Church in Hot Springs Village where his funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Cremation Arrangements Entrusted to Arkansas Cremation. www.Arkansas Cremation.com.
