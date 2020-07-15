Moriah “The Brave” Moore the daughter of Earl and Rachel Moore never identified with death or even a diagnosis. She was all about living. So her home going will be a Celebration of Life at our home church in Judsonia, Arkansas July 15, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. This service will be live streamed on you tube as well as through Family Funeral Service of Heber Springs face book page.
It was here at the River, 420 CW Road, Judsonia, Arkansas, Moriah was trained in the ways of the Lord, Baptized, supported and loved for the last 20 years. This will be the only church service for Moriah’s Celebration of Life Service. Please send pictures, videos or comments that you would like shared to Dana House, dlhouse20@gmail.com with subject Moriah Moore. Large videos can be uploaded to u-tube and a link e-mailed to Dana. If you have questions or need help, call or text 501 593-5392. Please send these by July 11. Per CDC guidelines mask are recommended but not required. There will be a Parade of Life for the Heber Springs Community celebrating the legend of Moriah waving to her for her home going on Sunday, July 19 at 4:30 PM starting at the First Assembly of God Church in Heber Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.