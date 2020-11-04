Nathan Arnold Haile, age 75, of Pangburn, Arkansas passed away October 30, 2020 at his home. Born on January 24, 1945 in Heber Springs, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Charles Lloyd and Iona Ghent Haile.
Nathan was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of the Harris Chapel Baptist Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge # 483, and for many years he had been a first responder and a member of the Hickory Flat Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and loved sharing the gospel. He was loved, respected and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Joseph Arnold Haile, his brother Charles Arwood Haile, and his brothers-in-law Reed Williams and Ferdie Gallegly.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Judy Rasco Haile, his daughter Katie Haile Sheffield and her husband Jimmy, his sisters Betty Brady and her husband Alan, Barbara Williams, and Reta Gallegly, his brothers Michael C. Haile and his wife Patricia, and Mark Haile and his wife Sylvia, his daughter-in-law Paula Hartsfield Haile and his sister-in-law Sue Haile. Mr. Haile is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren as well as his other relatives and many friends.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Good Springs Cemetery with Bro. Denver Gillespie and Bro. Randy Altom officiating.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.