Oscar D. Smith, age 89, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, passed away June 11, 2021. Born on October 8, 1931 in Heber Springs, Arkansas, he was the son of the late George F. and Trudie Blakey Smith.Deral retired from the Cleburne County Hospital in 1993 after working in environmental services for many years.He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Leroy Smith and his wife Bettie of Attica, Indiana.He is survived by his sister Joyce Riddle of Heber Springs, Arkansas, his nieces Donaice Harris and her husband Phillip of Heber Springs, Arkansas, Debbie Spansell, and Diane Jernagan, and his nephew Larry Smith and his wife Glenda of Attica, Indiana.A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in the South Cross Roads Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Rolland officiating. Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
