Patricia Ann “Buffy” Minick Williams, 70, of Edgemont, gained her wings on April 12th 2021. Welcomed home by parents and her daughter and grandson, Arieah Ozma Kaylieth Williams and William James Plasencia. She is survived by daughter, Skyla Plasencia and grandchildren, Brittany Lenda, Joshua Allender and Alexandria Plasencia; great-grandchildren Kaylieth and Zander and 2 brothers and a sister. A celebration of her life will be held at Lone Star Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on May 1st refreshments and fellowship to follow. If you would like to send something, please send something that can be planted.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Commodity distribution to expand to help lessen food insecurity
- Bielema, U of A reach settlement
- First Makers Market of the season draws steady crowds
- Judge proclaims April 22 as Dale Hutto Appreciation Day
- Get out and celebrate 501 Day
- Local efforts to fight food insecurity
- Attorney general warns about text scams
- Garlinghouse Brothers bid farewell to longtime employee
- Cleburne County passes Bill of Rights Sanctuary ordinance
- Adoptable Pets of the Week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
73°
Sunny
- Humidity: 31%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:11:56 AM
- Sunset: 07:57:54 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High 76F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.