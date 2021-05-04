Patricia Ann “Buffy” Minick Williams, 70, of Edgemont, gained her wings on April 12th 2021. Welcomed home by parents and her daughter and grandson, Arieah Ozma Kaylieth Williams and William James Plasencia. She is survived by daughter, Skyla Plasencia and grandchildren, Brittany Lenda, Joshua Allender and Alexandria Plasencia; great-grandchildren Kaylieth and Zander and 2 brothers and a sister. A celebration of her life will be held at Lone Star Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on May 1st refreshments and fellowship to follow. If you would like to send something, please send something that can be planted.

