Paula Jean Hackworth, age 76, passed from this life at Unity Health Medical Center, Searcy, Arkansas, and went to her Heavenly home on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1944, in Heber Springs, Arkansas, to the late Willard and Idale Ward Hackworth. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Heber Springs.
Paula graduated from Heber Springs high school and soon began a banking career with Cleburne County Bank where she worked for 40 years. At the time of her retirement, she was serving as compliance officer for the bank.
Paula enjoyed traveling and was proud of the fact she had visited all 50 states of the United States. She also had traveled abroad to many different countries, including France, Spain, Italy, Austria, England and Ireland. Another of her favorite activities was watching television, especially Hallmark movies.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents; her grandmother Alta Mills; her brother, Bill Hackworth and other relatives.
Survivors include two cherished nephews, Brannon Hackworth (Kim) of Fort Smith, Arkansas and Blaine Hackworth (Danyella) of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Judy Hackworth of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; great niece Ali Hackworth; great nephews, Caden Hackworth and Colton Hackworth, all of Fort Smith, Arkansas; a special cousin, Donnie Stanton (Deloris) of Conway, Arkansas and other cousins.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Heber Springs Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Lee Brown officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time. Interment will be at South Crossroads Cemetery near Hopewell, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to Heber Springs First Assembly of God Church , 1009 West Searcy Street, Heber Springs, AR 72543 or a special charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Heber Springs Funeral Home. Online obituary:www.heber springsfuneral.com.
