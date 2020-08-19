Pauline Hearst Brownfield passed from this life August 11, 2020. She was born November 26, 1927 at Prim, Arkansas, to John and Ruth Hearst. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Chester Brownfield, son Melvin Brownfield, a grandson Dustin Carter, brothers Elmer Hearst and Gilbert “Bud” Hearst, and one sister Louise Cothren.
She is survived by two daughters Sue Glover (Jim) of Heber Springs and Glenda Kay Carter (Rickey) of Sulphur Rock; Two granddaughters: Sandie Wildmon (Sampson) and Amanda Callens, of Heber Springs; and two grandsons Bradley Carter (Belinda) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Brent Carter (Amanda) of Spring, Texas. Pauline is survived by 7 great grandchildren. Freelin, Faith, and Felicia Wildmon and Keira Jennings of Heber Springs; Bailey and Bryce Carter of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Addison Carter of Spring, Texas. Pauline is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19 guidance, a private graveside funeral will be held on August 15 at 1:00 at the Brownsville Cemetery. Pallbearers are J.C. Hearst, J.L. Stone, Bradley Carter, Brent Carter, Sampson Wildmon, and Dewayne Ezell. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Towell, Walter Murphree, and Larry Ramer. Homer Branscum, Jeff Feil, and Jim Glover will officiate.
Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Brownsville Cemetery Fund or Brownsville Baptist Church c/o Janet Towell 1980 Silver Ridge Rd, Drasco AR 72530.
Arrangements by Olmstead Funeral Home.
