R. F. (Bud) Dudeck, Jr. the son of R. F. Dudeck, Sr and Pauline Dudeck was born in St. Louis, Missouri on January 3, 1938 and passed away in Heber Springs, Arkansas on September 24, 2020 at the age of 82 years.
He was retired from the timber and saw mill business in Greers Ferry.
He was preceded in death by his parents R. F. Dudeck Sr. and Pauline Dudeck, a sister Mary Ismay and a son Patrick (Pat) Dudeck.
Survivors are his wife Bobbie Dudeck of Heber Springs, son Frank Dudeck and wife Donna of Conway and daughter in law Kerri Dudeck of Heber Springs and 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Family Funeral Service.
The family ask memorials to First United Methodist Church, 1099 West Pine Street, Heber Springs, AR 72543. www.dwightfamily funeral.com
