Randy Allen Hensley, 64, resident from Heber Springs Arkansas, formerly of Quitman, was born December 22, 1955 in Webb, Mississippi to the late Henry and Gladys Hensley. Randy passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 11, 2020.
Randy, a veteran, not only served in the U.S. Army, he served his family in little ways to demonstrate his love for them. He is remembered for his generous heart and many acts of service. From creating furniture based off of vague ideas that his family proposed to him, like chairs made from barrels, to a pergola, kitchen table and island, porch swing and even his family home of 30 years with April, he was able to bring to fruition their ideas. An avid cook, he showed his love for any guest that came to his home by filling them with a bellyful of home cooked food.
Randy was a devoted husband, father and grandfather to his family. He was with his son Daniel when he shot his first deer and instilled in Daniel a love for motorcycles. With his daughter Brooke, he would come to her rescue and kill spiders and bait her hook when they went fishing. Anything that they needed, he was only a phone call away. To show his love for his wife April, he would turn down the bed and tuck her in every night. She never had to go a day without knowing she was loved, protected and provided for by Randy. He even loved serving her parents and was often found out in the garden with April’s father, Lester, or walking hand-in-hand with April’s mother, Nellie, when she got sick.
The youngest of 14 children, Randy loved cooking and spending time with his siblings. He particularly enjoyed creating an atmosphere of laughter, fellowship and love. No matter what needed to be done or whoever called, Randy was there to lend a helping hand.
Randy loved God deeply and demonstrated his love through his generosity and quick, forgiving heart. He will be missed by all who met him, but his legacy will live on through his family. Randy’s greatest desire was to see his family healthy, happy and to know his deep love for them.
Randy is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, April Hensley, son Daniel and his wife Summer Hensley, daughter Brooke and her husband Gary Suyal, grandchildren Joseph, Jesse and Jonah Hensley and siblings Earl (Carrie Elizabeth) Hensley, Bobby Hensley, Mike (Diane) Hensley, Lynda Bowie and Julie (John) Fetty.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gladys Hensley, and his siblings: Harley Hensley, Rodney Hensley, Harvey Hensley, Henry Hensley, Jesse Hensley, Hazel Sibert, Frankie Powell and Shelbie Holliman.
Visitation is from 1:30pm-2:00pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 followed by a celebration of life at 2pm at Olmstead Funeral Home, Heber Springs, AR.
www.olmstead.cc
