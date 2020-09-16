Raymond Gerald Stacks, age 93, of Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas died Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born October 10, 1926 in Hattieville, Arkansas to the late Robert Homer and Flossie Ann Strickland Stacks. Gerald retired from three jobs during his working career: military, railroad, and bus driver. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Fran Stacks; and sisters, Earline Epperson and Frieda Bass.
Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Dunbar of Jacksonville; son, Ronald Stacks of Tumbling Shoals; sister, Ernestine White of Tumbling Shoals; brother, Forrest Stacks of Saltillo, Mississippi; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Brown and Shane Porter officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Jacksonville. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by Moore’s Jacksonville Funeral Home. (501) 982-2136. www.mooresjacksonville funeralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.