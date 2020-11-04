Richard Baker, 91, of Heber Springs, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 in a Maumelle Nursing Home. He was born in Brinkley, Arkansas on February 24, 1929. He was the son of the late Charles E. Baker, Jr and Georgia Bell Lawson.
Survivors include a son, Richard Baker (Mary) as well as three daughters; Charlotte Carlson (Craig) of Jamestown, New York, Karen Buchanan (Keith) of Hot Springs Village and Donna Sward of Little Rock. He is also survived by a brother; Herbert Baker (Shirley) of Roanoke, Virginia; Eight grandchildren, Twelve great-grandchildren.
Services are private.
Online guestbook: http://www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy
