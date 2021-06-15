Roberta “Bobbie” Jean Williford, age 96, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, passed away May 30, 2021. Born on January 8, 1925 in Compton, California, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Nora Jean Tintle.
Bobbie was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of the Hope Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Willie Williford, 5 sisters, 2 brothers, her daughter Diane, her grandson Kevin Brown, her granddaughter Juli Ann Losee, and her sons-in-law Dennis McKee and Earl Wood.
She is survived by her daughters Lynette Brown of Missouri, and Sandi Wood and her husband Grady of Heber Springs, Arkansas, her grandson Jay McKee and his wife Tabbi, her great-grandchildren Emily Losee, Nicky, Nathan and Cali McKee, Jadi and Bob Venable, Bobbie Jo, Chad, and several other great-grandchildren.
1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope.
For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.
For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.
For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on June 13, 2021, in StoneBridge Senior Living with Pastor Van Saunders officiating.
www.olmstead.cc
