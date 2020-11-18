Sandra Gray Baker of Heber Springs passed away peacefully, November 10, 2020. She was born October 11, 1942 in Morrilton to James Homer and June Mason Gray. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Wenona. Sandra was a faithful member of the Heber Springs Church of Christ. With a compassionate heart and giving spirit she served her church, neighborhood and community. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Southern Christian Home, P.O. Box 649, Morrilton, AR 72110. www.powellfuneralhome.net.

