Sharon Veona Phillips, age 72, of Ida, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born on February 1, 1948 in Heber Springs, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Billy and Leona F. Towell Lacy.
Sharon was a loving daughter sister, wife, mother, and aunt. She was a member of the Pleasant Ridge General Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star Grassy Chapter 628. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Douglas L. Phillips, her son Larry James, and her sister Shirley Southerland.
She is survived by her brother-in-law Wildred Southerland of Ida, Arkansas, her nephews Bruce Southerland and his wife Karen of Ida, Arkansas, and Donald Southerland, her step-son Van Phillips and his wife Shareen of Concord, Arkansas, her great-nieces and nephews Cody Southerland, Corey Southerland and Bailey Southerland, and her 8 great-great-nieces and nephews. Mrs. Phillips is also survived by her other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 1:00pm – 6:00pm on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Olmstead Funeral Home with Graveside Services beginning at 1:00pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Phillips Cemetery in Wolf Bayou, Arkansas with Pastor Jeff Thomas officiating.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
