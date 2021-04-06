Shelby Jean McClellan born July 1,1955 in Daytona Beach, Florida went to be with The Lord on March 30, 2021 at her home in Shirley, Arkansas.
Shelby was 65 years old and enjoyed working outside and caring for her animals.
Shelby was a Gulf War (Desert Storm) Veteran of the Army and was very proud to have served her country.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Shelby was preceded in death by husband Jerry Tyler, mother Clara (Warren) Tilghman, father Jack McClellan, brother Jack Randall McClellan, several aunts and uncles.
Shelby was survived by her dad Jimmy Tilghman and wife Amy of Rose Bud, Arkansas; two Brothers, Terry Buie and wife Crystal of Shirley, Arkansas, Donald McClellan of Melbrook, Alabama; One Aunt, Louise Nicoll of Crossville, Tennessee; several nephews, nieces, and other family and friends.
Shelby spent her last year struggling but had high hopes. She enjoyed being with family and eating tacos. She loved seeing her nephew Jimmy daily as he would put a smile on her face. She fought a very hard battle and The Lord shall be proud to have such a fighter, as Shelby, join His Kingdom.
A memorial service is planned to honor Shelby’s life on April 10th at 10am at the Heber Springs Church of God located at 909 W Quitman St. Heber Springs , Arkansas 72543
Cremation Arrangements Entrusted to Arkansas Cremation. www.Arkansas Cremation.com.
