Shirley Cothren, age 76, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on November 6, 2020. Born on November 29, 1943 in Etowah, Arkansas to Marvin and Morvie Turnbough. She learned the value of hard work at an early age when she dropped out of school in the 4th grade to pick cotton to help support their family. She was a natural and remembers those days very fondly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Cothren, her parents, 3 brothers, 1 sister and 2 granddaughters. She is survived by her children Michael (Tamara) Cornwell, Bill (Rhonda) Cornwell, Jimmy (Patty) Cornwell, Donna (Greg) Dyer, Cathy (Will) Amiths, Bobbi (Benj) Barylske, Christina (Charles) Azman, Casey (Brittany) Cothren, 21 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many other family and friends.
She was a follower of Jesus and enjoyed reading her Bible and serving in the food pantry at her church. She was a strong, fearless survivor raising 7 children alone working tirelessly and setting an example of honesty, dedication and hard work. She helped raise grandchildren and one more bonus son later in life. It was her calling to be a mother and she considered it her greatest accomplishment. She turned every old house into a home with her creative decorating skills and her love for flowers. She loved her family, serving others and walking on the beach in Florida.
A celebration of her life will be held with visitation starting at 1:00 pm and memorial service starting at 2:00 pm at Olmstead Funeral Home in Heber Springs, Arkansas with Pastor Mark Palenske officiating.
In honor of Shirley, please write down your favorite memory with her or quality about he to be collected and cherished by her family for years to come.
