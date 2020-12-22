Thomas Edward Ferrell, 56, of Pangburn, Arkansas passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 in Little Rock. He was born on November 7, 1964 to Eugene Ferrell and Gertrude Winfred Hardin in Althemier, Arkansas.
Thomas was a member of St. Mary’s Non-denominational church in Rose Bud, The River Church West Memphis, and he was a master Mason at the Masonic Lodge #157 in Dewitt.
He is preceded in death by his father Eugene Ferrell; grandmother Sally Anne Winford; and grandfather Harvey William Winford.
Thomas leaves behind his wife Velder Prestage Ferrell; children Thomas Ferrell II of Dewitt, Harthoner Goforth of Pangburn, Kimberly (Bob) Newman of Paragould, and Emily (Brandon) Phelps of Tumbling Shoals; grandchildren Robert Newman of Paragould, Chloe Newman of Paragould, Levi Newman of Paragould, and Hartlynn Goforth of Heber Springs; mother Gertrude Winford Hardin of Pangburn; sister Stacy (Danny) Thompson of Ward; nephew Terry (Allie) Owens of Stuttgart; and niece Stacia (Mike) Hopkins Stuttgart.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.