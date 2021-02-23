Thurlo Oels, 79, of Crow Mountain near Russellville, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Dardanelle Nursing Center. The son of John and Purna Jewell (Jackson) Oels, he was born March 24, 1941, in Mountain Home. He married Joyce Oels, on June 1, 1962, at Heber Springs.
Thurlo was a construction supervisor, having worked on the construction of the Dardanelle Dam and Arkansas Nuclear One and finally on to working as a saleman at Cogswell Motors. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, stock car racing, and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Joyce Oels; their two sons, Gary Oels (Teresa) of Ola, and Keith Oels (Marsha) of Russellville; a granddaughter, Lacie Bohannan (Kyle) of Berryville; three grandsons, Jake Oels (Sara), J.D. Oels & Kaleb Oels; two great grandchildren, Grayson & Colton Bohannan; his brother, Jerry Oels (Vicki) of Mountain Home; and many other relatives & friends.
A graveside & burial service will be held at 2:00PM, Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Bowden Cemetery under the direction of Humphrey Funeral Service. Rev. David Downum will officiate. A come-and-go viewing will be provided at the funeral home on Monday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Internet obituary and on-line guest book are available at www.humphreyfuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thurlo Oels, please visit our floral store.
