Tucker James Eddleman passed from this life on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. He was almost three years old and left this world all too soon. Tucker was a Halloween treat, born on Oct. 31, 2018, in Searcy, to parents Trent and Megan Eddleman.
Tucker was an active, happy boy with beautiful blue eyes that seemed wiser than his years. He loved being outside with his dad, snuggling with his mom, dinosaurs, the word broccoli, and playing with his sister, Molly Kate, and his cousin, Jase Myers. Tucker always had a smile on his face. Though his life was brief and ended suddenly, his memory, presence, and enduring spirit lives on in the hearts of his family and friends.
Tucker is survived by his parents and sister, his grandparents, Terry and Stephanie Eddleman, Jeff and Lisa Harlan, and Trish Johnson, great-grandparents, Martha Manley, Roger and Linda Harlan, and Ruth Fricke, great-great grandmother, Wanda Harlan, and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends. The family welcomes all to a visitation on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, 5-7 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy. Tucker’s funeral will follow on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at noon. The service will be held at the Searcy First General Baptist Church with burial following at Mt. Pisgah cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy. www.powellfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.